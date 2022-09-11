Valve Opens Repair Centers For Broken Steam Decks

The days of DIY fixes are over; Valve has announced its new Steam Deck repair centers are now open and ready to help. If your Steam Deck is already acting up, the company says it’ll diagnose, repair, or even replace systems on the fritz.

Valve’s update (via Game Developer) notes that “repairs covered by warranty are free” and that it’ll try to help those with issues not covered under the policy. If it’s a faulty unit, Valve sorts the repairs or sends you a new one. For out-of-warranty units, the centers offer fixes for a fee. If you don’t like the price, Valve will return the device.

Since Steam Decks began shipping in February, no one is out of the one-year warranty period, but you can still void it. Like most manufacturers, Valve’s warranty doesn’t cover systems you’ve modified at home or damaged. So don’t scratch off the serial number, don’t drop it in the toilet, and don’t leave it outside in the elements exposed to acts of god.

If your system isn’t covered and you want to try repairs at home, Valve’s iFixit hub is still open. It’s got guides on removing covers, what chips and buttons go where, and how to calibrate replacement parts. The tools list is enough to make me close the window and move on, but y’all handy folks carry on.

My Steam Deck’s still kicking like new, and I lucked out in the second wave. While I initially rolled my eyes at how massive the damn thing was, my weird baby hands are just fine with the console. Valve can’t seem to keep up with demand, either. The waitlist extends into December this year, but the manufacturer swears it’s doubling shipments from here on out.

Take notes, Nintendo. My Animal Crossing console came down with a case of Joy-Con drift, and I’m still ill about that saga.