Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves May Be Headed to PC Next Month

It looks like the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection finally has a PC release date after launching on PlayStation 5 back in January. It hasn’t been officially announced yet, but the Epic Game Store listing says the PC port of the last two Uncharted games will launch on Epic’s storefront on October 19.

Legacy of Thieves will also be coming to Steam when it launches, but it marks the series’ first appearance on PC. Which is odd, because it contains the two latest (hopefully final, but capitalism) games in the series without any of the original PlayStation 3 games that set the stage for those conclusions. But they’re also the best games in the series, in my opinion. So maybe that will help them shine through even to people who haven’t played the first three games…honestly, just watch them on YouTube at this point.

The Epic listing also says that anyone who pre-purchases Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on its PC store will get a Fortnite glider made to look like Sully’s seaplane, but it will be available to the rest of Fortnite’s player base on November 17.

All of this comes months after the series made the jump from video games to a film adaptation starring Tom Holland as protagonist Nathan Drake. It was fine! I didn’t even recognize Nate and Sully as Holland and Mark Wahlberg played them. But it was a fun movie.

In other Naughty Dog news, The Last of Us Part I, a remake of the original 2013 game, was released on PlayStation 5 at the beginning of this month (and will also come to PC). It sure is pretty, but there’s a lot of baggage surrounding its development and marketing that is hard to push out of sight.