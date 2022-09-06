Ubisoft Reportedly Revealing ‘Several’ Assassin’s Creed Games This Weekend

It sounds like Assassin’s Creed Mirage isn’t going to be the only Assassin’s Creed news during the Ubisoft Forward this Saturday, according to a new report from Bloomberg, confirming a write-up from earlier today by Try Hard Guides.

The report says there will be “several” new Assassin’s Creed game reveals during the event, including Mirage, a second game set in feudal Japan, and a third set during the Holy Roman Empire with a focus on witch trials. These games will be part of Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is meant to act as a platform for the series moving forward that contains multiple settings. While those will be the bigger, more traditional Assassin’s Creed games, the company will also be announcing some kind of mobile game, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

Bloomberg reported on Assassin’s Creed Mirage earlier this year, which apparently began its life as a DLC update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but was repurposed as a new game with focus on stealth akin to earlier games in the series. As for Infinity, Bloomberg also reported on it last year, which Ubisoft seems to be framing as more of a service platform kind of deal with multiple “entries” and settings to be housed within it. So if we’re going to see the feudal Japan and Holy Roman Empire games set within it, we may have a clearer vision as to what Assassin’s Creed Infinity will entail during Ubisoft Forward.

[Disclaimer: Earlier today, Tencent doubled its stake in Ubisoft, and if you didn’t already know, Tencent owns Fanbyte. But you should also know I’ve never even spoken to a Tencent representative in my years of working here and we have editorial independence.]