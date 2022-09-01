Ubisoft Announces Assassin’s Creed Mirage to Debut at Ubisoft Forward

I would be hard-pressed to think of a single mainline Assassin’s Creed title has not leaked beforehand and I definitely don’t have to start thinking about it now. Rumored in various forms and descriptions, up to and including the actual title of the game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is Ubisoft’s next title in the long-running open-world action series.

Ubisoft confirmed the title in a tweet today alongside a small bit of concept art that seems to confirm rumors that the game is returning to the Middle East. Specifically, it was also confirmed in a tweet by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, it is taking place in Baghdad.

The image in the tweet more or less confirms this, showing the protagonist assassin in front of Baghdad’s Palace of the Golden Gate, a large round building where the caliphal of Baghdad resided. The rumors, now more accurately leaks, confirmed that the game would star Basim, who Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players may already recognize.

Most exciting, though, is that the game is supposedly a return to the stealth-based roots of early Assassin’s Creed titles. The return to the Middle East is likely intentional messaging in that framing, a signal that the game is keeping things like Altair’s first Assassin’s Creed title in mind when developing this one.

Mirage was at one point seemingly DLC to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expanded into its own full title, so there may be more connections to Ubisoft’s last big Assassin’s Creed title than it seems on the outset.

The game will be making its debut at the next Ubisoft Forward — a Nintendo Direct-style presentation that Ubisoft has streamed annually since the pandemic began in 2020 — on September 10 at 12 PM PT.