There's a New Destiny 2 Charity Emblem Available

In today’s relatively thin TWAB post, Bungie announced that they are once again participating in the Kilts for Kids fundraiser. This event raises money for the Seattle Ronald McDonald House, which allows families to stay free of charge while they receive medical treatment at Seattle Children’s Hospital. As is often the case for Bungie fundraisers, there’s an incentive for Destiny 2 players to participate — an exclusive new emblem.

Any Destiny 2 player who donates $50 or more at the RMHC site will receive the Knees Out emblem. It looks like this:

Kind of cool if you’re into plaid.

But that’s not all! Those who donate $100 will also receive a 2023 Kilts for Kids postcard digitally signed by the Bungie fundraiser team. Donate $250 and you’ll also get a digital poster with artwork from Bungie artist Mark Flieg. And if you donate $500, you’ll get all of the above plus a physical version of the poster. Bungie hopes to raise $77,777 for RMHC, since, you know, that’s kind of their number. Players who donate enough to get the emblem should expect to receive the code for it before Friday, April 28.

This is far from the first time that Bungie has rallied Destiny 2 players to donate money with the carrot of an exclusive Destiny 2 cosmetic. While one might question the necessity of getting something in order to give to a charitable cause, it’s hard to argue with the results. In the past, the Bungie community has funded over 26,000 nights for families from around the world to stay at RMHC. If Destiny 2 players are going to be so voracious about collecting every cosmetic available in the game, then it’s not a bad idea to get some broader social benefit out of that compulsion.

So, what do you think of the Knees Out emblem? Are you going to be participating in the fundraiser? Let us know in the comments below.