The Sims 4 is Going Free-to-Play in October

EA and Maxis have announced The Sims 4’s base game is going free-to-play next month.

Starting October 18, The Sims 4 will be free-to-play for anyone who wants it on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the latter two being playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S through backwards compatibility. In a blog post on the matter, Maxis says this is meant to show the team is dedicated to continuing support on it through packs, kits, and Sims Delivery Express drops “into the foreseeable future.”

Anyone who is subscribed to EA Play/EA Play Pro will receive an “upgraded experience” alongside the shift to free-to-play. Standard EA Play members will get the Get to Work expansion, while EA Play Pro subscribers will get both the Get to Work expansion and the Toddler Stuff Pack. If you already own The Sims 4, Maxis is giving anyone who has purchased the game access to the Desert Luxe Kit, which includes indoor and outdoor furniture. All you have to do is log in to the game between today, September 14, and October 17.

Looking forward, Maxis will be holding a “Behind The Sims Summit” presentation on October 18 at 10 a.m. Pacific/1 p.m. Eastern on YouTube and Twitch to talk about the future of the game as it goes free-to-play.

More on The Sims:

The Sims 4 originally launched on PC in 2014, followed by a Mac launch in 2015, and a console port rounding things out in 2017. In the time since, 12 expansion packs have launched, with High School Years being the latest back in July.