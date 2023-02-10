The Newest Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Bundle Has a Secret

Destiny 2 is one of a number of games that periodically does Amazon Prime Gaming drops, where you can get certain in-game items through Twitch for being an Amazon Prime member. For Destiny 2, these typically include older Exotic weapons, ships, sparrows, and Ghost projections. The most recent such drop went live this week, and includes the Sunshot Exotic Hand Cannon, the Red Dwarf ornament for it, the Jotuneer Sparrow, and a Seraph Ghost Projection.

But that’s not all. As the TWAB post for this week notes, this bundle has an “additional surprise” waiting for players. You might miss this surprise even if you get the drop because of how emblems work in the game’s collections system.

See, most items attached to Prime drops are collected at Amanda Holliday — handing out these goods is her only real mechanical role in Destiny 2 these days. When you get a new item from her or from any source in the game, it appears in a queue of recently obtained items in your Collections tab. For whatever reason, though, emblems obtained from codes and other out-of-game sources don’t show up in this queue at first. Instead, you have to find them in your collections and pull them out, and then the game considers you to have actually acquired them. It’s weird, but that’s how it works.

Anyway, if you redeem the Prime drop, you’ll want to go poking around in the “General” tab of your Emblems. There, you’ll find the “Firmament” emblem. The Prime Gaming drop will only be available for the rest of the month, so if you want it, be sure to grab it soon. The Sunshot is a great Exotic weapon for general PVE content, and it’s only getting better in Lightfall. And hey, The Jotuneer is a pretty cool-looking Sparrow, too.