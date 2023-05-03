The New Supremacy Mode in Destiny 2 is… Interesting

The seasonal Guardian Games event in Destiny 2 is back, and this year it’s got a new activity called Supremacy. This PVP mode pits teams of six class-coordinated Guardians against one another and tasks them with collecting crests from downed opponents to earn points. It’s a neat idea in theory, and Destiny 2 players have certainly been asking for the Guardian Games to include more class versus class competitions, but does it ever get messy in practice.

There’s the issue of matchmaking, first of all. Supremacy doesn’t appear to be SBMM, nor does it appear to use the same connection-based matchmaking as other Crucible modes. This is likely due to the mode’s restrictions on team composition. Each team has to be composed entirely of one class of Guardian, and then that team has to be matched up against a different class. That’s led to situations where matchmaking can’t find a full team, resulting in unbalanced 5 or 4v6 matchups.

Additionally, Supremacy doesn’t seem to have the fireteam-based matchmaking that’s been added to other Destiny 2 Crucible playlists. Again, this is understandable given the class restrictions, but it means that solo players are much more likely to encounter stacks than they are in other modes. Oh, and there’s no mercy rule in Supremacy, either — matches go on until one team scores 150 points, so some of these unbalanced rounds can be a real slog.

Is all of this kind of annoying? Yes. Does it mean we’re unlikely to spend much time in Supremacy once we’re done the relevant Event Challenges for the Guardian Games? Sure. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter that much. Supremacy is a limited-time mode in Destiny 2, and it’s nice to see Bungie experimenting like this — even if it means occasionally having to face a full stack of Titans casting Ward of Dawn.