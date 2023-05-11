The Last Rite Scout Rifle is Coming to Destiny 2 Next Season

Bungie revealed more information on the upcoming Season of the Deep in Destiny 2 today, including a look at the new ritual weapon — a scout rifle called Last Rite.

Ritual weapons are acquired in Destiny 2 through completing activities in one of the game’s three core playlists (Vanguard Operations, Crucible, and Gambit) and leveling up with their respective vendors. They are the successor to Pinnacle weapons, which tended to be a lot more powerful (they included the legendary Recluse and Mountaintop) and were tied to specific playlists. Ritual weapons, in contrast, can be earned from any ritual playlist vendor, with unique ornaments available for players who achieve a sufficient rank with Zavala, Shaxx, or the Drifter.

Last Rite appears to be something of a unique ritual weapon in Destiny 2 because it’s not just any old scout rifle — it’s a Tex Mechanica aggressive kinetic weapon. We’ve only had one legendary Tex Mechanica scout rifle in the past, the Long Arm from the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. In fact, that dungeon has been the only source of non-Exotic Tex Mechanica weapons up until this point, so maybe we’ll see more of them in the future.

TM guns get the Tex Balanced Stock Origin Trait, which provides increasing handling, movement speed, and reload speed while aiming down sights after damaging a target with hipfire. We don’t know what perks or stats the Last Rite will have in Destiny 2 just yet, but we should know more about it soon.

What do you think of the look of Last Rite? Have you been a fan of the previous ritual weapons? We haven’t gotten a ton out use out of most of them, but maybe this one will be different.