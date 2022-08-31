The Last of Us Part I Relocates the Uncharted and Jak Easter Eggs

The Last of Us Part I has remade the PlayStation 3 game for PlayStation 5, and while it’s really pretty to look at, most of the game is the same. However, if you’re a long-time fan of Naughty Dog’s original game, you might notice some smaller details new fans won’t. This might include a momentary heartbreak like I felt playing through The Last of Us Part I’s recreation of Pittsburgh, which I thought had been modified to remove one of the game’s fun easter eggs referencing to the studio’s past works Uncharted and Jak & Daxter. But before I finished the game, I was relieved to see the board game homages weren’t removed in the remake entirely, they were just moved to a different spot.

In the original Last of Us, Joel and Ellie can happen upon merchandise for the Uncharted and Jak & Daxter series in the Pittsburgh section. This includes plushies of protagonists Nathan Drake, Jak, and Daxter, which are still visible in a child’s abandoned bedroom, although the Nate one has been moved alongside the other two on the dresser. But when I went to the lower levels of the same building and got to the toy store, I was saddened to see no trace of the Uncharted and Jak & Daxter board games that were there on PlayStation 3 and on the PlayStation 4 remaster, and in there place were a few generic games, instead.

However, this wasn’t the last time I would see these characters referenced in The Last of Us Part I’s world, as the team behind the remake moved both the Uncharted and Jak & Daxter board games, and another set of plushies to the game’s University of Eastern Colorado dorm rooms, which are about two sections after where they were originally supposed to appear. Now, they show up in the last room in the hallway where you have to sneak past (or fight, should you feel so inclined) a Bloater. It’s an odd change, especially for such a beloved easter egg for fans of the series. But if you’re here because you also arrived at the toy store and didn’t see the board games, just know they’re still in the game, just a few hours later than before.

These aren’t the only references The Last of Us Part I has to PlayStation past, as Ellie can be decked out in several t-shirts based on other franchises like God of War, Horizon, and even old favorites like Sly Cooper.