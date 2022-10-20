The Elder Scrolls Online Stadia Players Can Now Transfer to PC and Mac

Stadia is more-or-less dead and gone, but games like The Elder Scrolls Online — which had a Stadia version — obviously remain. What does that mean for players locked to Google’s defunct streaming platform? Well, in the case of ESO, not much. Players can now officially migrate accounts to the PC and Mac version with “no loss to their characters and progression.”

The news comes from an official ESO blog post. The announcement also mentions that this process is entirely free. If you owned a “copy” of the game in the cloud, you just get the now-standard desktop version for no extra charge by logging into your old account. The Stadia version already existed on the same “megaservers,” as well, so you won’t even need to migrate realms or anything like that!

No matter how many people it affects (my guess is not very many) this is undoubtedly good news. The official death of Stadia — which sort of felt like it was on life support from the very start, despite being created by one of the biggest and wealthiest companies in the world — left a lot of players and developers in the lurch. Good on Bethesda for doing the work to make sure its players weren’t too terribly inconvenienced. Even if it still sucks that it seemingly falls to developers and publishers to untangle this mess on a case-by-case basis in the first place.

Returning players might also want to check out High Isle, the massively multiplayer game’s most recent expansion, which takes folks to the home of the Bretons. This is noteworthy because it’s the first Elder Scrolls game to enter said region. Though High Isle lacks some of the outrageous, weird features of past ESO expansions — like talking cat merchants with entirely human-looking parents. Khajiit biology is a whole thing, I’ve learned from my time with the game. Now you former Stadia players can, too!