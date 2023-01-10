The Butterbark Shader is For Sale in Destiny 2 Eververse This Week

This is not a drill: the Butterbark shader is available in the Destiny 2 Eververse store this week. For the low, low price of 300 Bright Dusk, this Legendary shader can be yours to apply to whatever gear you want.

First introduced in the ultra-long Season of Arrivals, Butterbark is something of a unique Destiny 2 shader. While most shaders in the game apply solid colors to weapons and armor, Butterbark is one of a few that applies a pattern instead. What pattern, you ask? Only the most eye-catching, aesthetically appealing wood veneer!

Want to run around with a suit of armor made out of wood? You got it! Want to turn your ship into a 70s wood-paneled video game console? Go nuts! The wood effect isn’t applied to cloth, since that woodn’t make any sense. Get it? Wood? Because Butterback is a wood shader, you see.

Sure, there have been other similar shaders since Butterbark. Carrhae Black applies a kind of wood finish on certain surfaces, for instance. But there’s nothing else quite like Butterbark. Is it the best shader in Destiny 2? Almost certainly. And it’s no surprise that Butterbark came from Season of Arrivals, which also gave us the still-omnipresent Witherhoard, the beginnings of the Drifter/Eris relationship, and the Jacarina shader, most sacred to edgelord Hunters everywhere. Hey, was Season of Arrivals the best season of Destiny 2? If not, it was certainly the longest.

Anyway, go get Butterbark from Eververse, because who knows when it’ll be back again. Oh, and I guess you can also get Royal Treatment, Warbrick, Chitin Slate, and Iridescent Coral this week. They’re fine. But they’re no Butterbark.