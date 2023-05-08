The Best Quality of Life Changes Destiny 2 Has Ever Made

Destiny 2 has been around for a while now. And during that time, Bungie has continued to refine the game’s mechanics and systems. Players tend to focus on the developer’s missteps, but there are a number of small tweaks that have had huge positive effects on the Destiny experience over the years. Here are some of the best quality of life changes that Destiny 2 has made since its inception.

1. Getting Rid of Crafting Materials – Destiny 2 Quality of Life

When weapon crafting was first introduced in Witch Queen, it was enormously complex. Adding different perks to different weapons required a number of different materials, each of which was obtained in different ways. It was, to put things simply, an overdesigned mess. Thankfully, Bungie quickly simplified things, removing most of these materials and streamlining the crafting system to the point where today, you don’t even need to hoard Deepsight drops of random weapons in order to craft the perfect gear.

2. Giving Primary Weapons Infinite Ammo

Newer Destiny 2 players might not realize this, but there was a time when you could run out of ammo for primary weapons. Yes, you had to pick up ammo for your assault rifles and SMGs, and running out was a very real — and always embarrassing — possibility. As this possibility didn’t add much to the experience of Destiny 2, Bungie removed the primary ammo economy from the game in season 15.

3. Ditching Umbral Engrams – Destiny 2 Quality of Life

From their addition in Season of Arrivals to as recently as the Season of the Seraph, player inventories were constantly crowded with Umbral Engrams in Destiny 2. The idea behind these engrams was to give players more control over their loot by letting them focus specific drops, rather than getting entirely random rewards. However, the inventory limitation on Umbral Engrams meant that they frequently filled up the Postmaster. In Season of Defiance, Umbral Engrams were removed and replaced with a system where seasonal and ritual vendors keep their own engram tallies, removing the inventory headaches the old system caused.

4. Making Shaders Reusable

It’s hard to believe, but shaders used to be consumable items in Destiny 2. Yes, in order to change your look, you had to pull enough copies of the shader you wanted out of your Collections then apply it individually to each piece of your gear. It was miserable, and the change to shaders being unlockable cosmetics that can be applied at will vastly improved things for players who like changing up their Guardian’s look.

5. Removing Perks From Ghost Shells

Ghost Shells have been purely cosmetic items for a long time in Destiny 2. Players can equip different mods to them in order to gain various benefits like better item detection or improved rewards from activities. But it wasn’t always that way. In the past, Ghost Shells had specific perks tied to them, meaning players had to choose between aesthetics and function. Thankfully, that is no longer the case — you can use any silly shell you want and still optimize for XP, Glimmer, or whatever.