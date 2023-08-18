The 10th Rising Event in Final Fantasy XIV Draws Near

The Rising event is a yearly celebration of Final Fantasy XIV's re-envisioning of the game with the launch of A Realm Reborn, and this year marks the significant milestone of one decade since the story of the Warrior of Light began.

Final Fantasy XIV pre-A Realm Reborn was primarily considered "a flop" whose future wasn't bright. One decade later, with four expansions under its belt and another on the way, FFXIV is beloved by fans worldwide and has told stories that players will remember for a lifetime. Any game with a life cycle of 10 years is no small feat, but as many MMOs have come and gone since 2013, FFXIV's achievement is worth celebrating.

Those who wish to partake in The Rising this year will need to take the quest "Siblings Rising." The quest starts by speaking to Kipih Jakkya in Ul'dah - Steps of Nald (X: 10.1, Y: 8.7). The event will go live on Aug. 27 at 12am PDT and last until the launch of Patch 6.5 sometime in early October.

Image via Square Enix

The Rising 2023 brings a new short story and rewards, such as the Rising Phoenix mount, The Rising Advertisement furniture item, and The Land Reborn and Pom from the Heavens orchestrion rolls. Historically in these events, the Warrior of Light has been visited by a special guest who just so happens to share a name with Final Fantasy XIV's director and producer, Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida. With this being the 10th anniversary of the game, there's no doubt players will want to hear what the similarly-named friend has to say.

Players eagerly await to see what the future of Final Fantasy XIV has in store. The journey has been long, but there are plenty of adventures to have still. Until then, it's time to stop and smell the roses – to take the time and remember all that the Warrior of Light has faced and the memories made along the way.