Team Scissors Isn’t Very Happy With Splatoon 3’s Tricolor Turf War Mode

During the first six hours of Splatoon 3’s Splatfest World Premiere, everything was going well for Team Scissors. The team had over a 1% lead, spirits were high, and adorable stingray idol Big Man was overjoyed with his team’s success. Unfortunately for Team Scissors, after halftime, a lack of balance in the new Tricolor Turf War caused the team to come in last, and now fans are urging Nintendo to adjust the mode.

Last Saturday, Splatoon 3 kicked off its first ever Splatfest via a free demo. Splatfests, which have been part of every Splatoon game, are global events where players pick a team and then battle to earn points for their team. Splatfests in Splatoon 3 introduce a new mode: Tricolor Turf Wars. During a Tricolor Turf War, whatever team is in the lead at halftime (in this case, Team Scissors) defends an Ultra Signal. If another team captures an Ultra Signal, they’re given an appropriately named Sprinkler of Doom that helps them cover the map. Ultimately, the goal is to ink the most turf, though once the Ultra Signal is captured by an offensive team, it’s pretty difficult for the defensive side to regain control of the map.

In the end, this task proved to be pretty overwhelming for Team Scissors. By the time Saturday’s Splatfest was over, Team Scissors, which originally took the lead, ended with a whopping zero points in every region except for Asia (congrats, Team Rock…).

Sturgeon Shipyard, the map chosen for this Splatfest’s Tricolor Turf Wars, became a large component of this lack of balance. Most maps in Splatoon have raised areas that can only be accessed by the team that spawns in that area, giving these teams a reliable area to ink and hold. These maps were designed with two teams in mind, however, so the defending team’s spawn point simply sits near the middle of the map where other teams can reach.

Sturgeon Shipyard proved to be a slightly odd map choice as well due to its moving platforms, which mean plenty of the map’s turf is inaccessible at times. (Nintendo also hasn’t confirmed if there will be other maps available for the mode, leaving some fans wondering if they’ll be trapped in Sturgeon Shipyard hell for the rest of Splatoon 3’s lifespan.)

I just saw someone say that Sturgeon Shipyard is a good map for Tricolor Turf War and I'm malding. NO IT'S NOT!!#Splatoon3 #Splatfest #tricolour pic.twitter.com/bs4LtXlt5y — Nonemi (@N0N3M1) August 28, 2022

To potentially rebalance the mode, some fans have suggested that Nintendo should add new maps specifically catered to three teams.

yeah, we were all pretty overwhelmed going into Tricolor Turf War for the first time. Glad it’ll continue to improve but it seems like maps will have to be specifically designed for it. Saltspray Rig might just make a return, and Skipper Pavillion would also work too — Yume ユメ ???? (@yumeparadox) August 28, 2022

Others have thought up different ways to fix the balance, asking Nintendo to let the sprinklers be destroyed, weaken their turf-inking abilities, or allow the defending team to capture Ultra Signals of their own.

Tricolor Turf War is fun but as someone on Team Scissors I think it'd be much more hectic AND balanced if the Ultra Signals were destructible after being deployed. It's hard to get the advantage back when they're taken early on or mid-match… — asclepihex ???? DEEP CUT SWEEP (@doopya_sloop) August 27, 2022

Of course, because of their lack of balance, winning Tricolor Turf Wars against all odds became a massive achievement for Team Scissors online. For plenty of players, however, attempting to beat these odds wasn’t fun at all — some fans have even begun devising plans to lose future Splatfests during the first half so they wouldn’t be forced to defend during the second half.

Is the new splatfest tactic to just do ass for the first half so Nintendo doesnt punish you for winning lol — THNDR BOi @ SPLAT COUNT DOWN DAY 10 (@DroseAttack) August 29, 2022

Nintendo has since stated that it will improve matchmaking and Tricolor Turf Wars, though the company hasn’t elaborated on what improvements might be made (or if whatever team Big Man endorses next will be subjected to even more suffering in the future).