Team Scissors Isn’t Very Happy With Splatoon 3’s Tricolor Turf War Mode

The mode, which many are calling unbalanced, caused the team to go from first to last place in just six hours.

Amelia Zollner, AUGUST 31, 2022

During the first six hours of Splatoon 3’s Splatfest World Premiere, everything was going well for Team Scissors. The team had over a 1% lead, spirits were high, and adorable stingray idol Big Man was overjoyed with his team’s success. Unfortunately for Team Scissors, after halftime, a lack of balance in the new Tricolor Turf War caused the team to come in last, and now fans are urging Nintendo to adjust the mode.

Last Saturday, Splatoon 3 kicked off its first ever Splatfest via a free demo. Splatfests, which have been part of every Splatoon game, are global events where players pick a team and then battle to earn points for their team. Splatfests in Splatoon 3 introduce a new mode: Tricolor Turf Wars. During a Tricolor Turf War, whatever team is in the lead at halftime (in this case, Team Scissors) defends an Ultra Signal. If another team captures an Ultra Signal, they’re given an appropriately named Sprinkler of Doom that helps them cover the map. Ultimately, the goal is to ink the most turf, though once the Ultra Signal is captured by an offensive team, it’s pretty difficult for the defensive side to regain control of the map.

In the end, this task proved to be pretty overwhelming for Team Scissors. By the time Saturday’s Splatfest was over, Team Scissors, which originally took the lead, ended with a whopping zero points in every region except for Asia (congrats, Team Rock…).

Sturgeon Shipyard, the map chosen for this Splatfest’s Tricolor Turf Wars, became a large component of this lack of balance. Most maps in Splatoon have raised areas that can only be accessed by the team that spawns in that area, giving these teams a reliable area to ink and hold. These maps were designed with two teams in mind, however, so the defending team’s spawn point simply sits near the middle of the map where other teams can reach.

Sturgeon Shipyard proved to be a slightly odd map choice as well due to its moving platforms, which mean plenty of the map’s turf is inaccessible at times. (Nintendo also hasn’t confirmed if there will be other maps available for the mode, leaving some fans wondering if they’ll be trapped in Sturgeon Shipyard hell for the rest of Splatoon 3’s lifespan.)

To potentially rebalance the mode, some fans have suggested that Nintendo should add new maps specifically catered to three teams.

Others have thought up different ways to fix the balance, asking Nintendo to let the sprinklers be destroyed, weaken their turf-inking abilities, or allow the defending team to capture Ultra Signals of their own.

Of course, because of their lack of balance, winning Tricolor Turf Wars against all odds became a massive achievement for Team Scissors online. For plenty of players, however, attempting to beat these odds wasn’t fun at all — some fans have even begun devising plans to lose future Splatfests during the first half so they wouldn’t be forced to defend during the second half.

Nintendo has since stated that it will improve matchmaking and Tricolor Turf Wars, though the company hasn’t elaborated on what improvements might be made (or if whatever team Big Man endorses next will be subjected to even more suffering in the future).

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch

Splatoon 3

RELATED ARTICLES

Destiny 2 Outlines Plan to Address PVP Quitters and Poor Online Connections

Kenneth Shepard Sep 1, 2022. 1 minute read

Destiny 2 Outlines Plan to Address PVP Quitters and Poor Online Connections

READ MORE >
Destiny 2 Power System 1

Diego Arguello Sep 1, 2022. 1 minute read

Bungie is Considering “Major Changes” for Destiny 2’s Power System

READ MORE >
Assassin's Creed Mirage

Imran Khan Sep 1, 2022. 1 minute read

Ubisoft Announces Assassin’s Creed Mirage to Debut at Ubisoft Forward

READ MORE >
Halo Infinite

Imran Khan Sep 1, 2022. 2 minute read

Halo Infinite Nixes Split-Screen as Roadmap Sees Delays

READ MORE >
Does Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's Grafaiai Have a Penis? Fanbyte Investigates

Kenneth Shepard Sep 1, 2022. 1 minute read

Does Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Grafaiai Have a Penis? Fanbyte Investigates

READ MORE >
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's Grafaiai is Ugly as Sin and I Love Him

Kenneth Shepard Sep 1, 2022. 1 minute read

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Grafaiai is Ugly as Sin and I Love Him

READ MORE >
The Last of Us Part I Skins

Collin MacGregor Sep 1, 2022. 2 minute read

How to Unlock Extra Skins for Ellie & Joel in The Last of Us Part I

READ MORE >
The Last of Us Part I Firefly Pendants

Collin MacGregor Sep 1, 2022. 10 minute read

Every Firefly Pendant Location in The Last of Us Part I

READ MORE >
Destiny 2 Fans Are Donning Gold Armor in Honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Kenneth Shepard Sep 1, 2022. 1 minute read

Destiny 2 Fans Don Gold Armor in Honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

READ MORE >
Microsoft Bob

merritt k Sep 1, 2022. 3 minute read

Throwback Thursday: Microsoft Bob Was the Future of Computing

READ MORE >
Nintendo Direct

Imran Khan Aug 31, 2022. 1 minute read

What Could a September Nintendo Direct Announce?

READ MORE >
FFXIV The Rising Event Art

Mike Williams Aug 31, 2022. 3 minute read

Yoshida on Making FFXIV a “Final Fantasy Theme Park” and “Fan Service” Game

READ MORE >
Scott Hall Hiroshi tanahashi

Geoffrey D. Wessel Aug 31, 2022. 6 minute read

That Kid’s Money: On Scott Hall vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

READ MORE >
splatoon 3 deep cut announcing splatfest winner

Amelia Zollner Aug 31, 2022. 2 minute read

Team Scissors Isn’t Very Happy With Splatoon 3’s Tricolor Turf War Mode

READ MORE >
Hulk Hogan Yapapai

Maffew Aug 31, 2022. 4 minute read

As Ray Parker Jr. Once Said, “Botchin’ Makes Me Feel Good.”

READ MORE >
wordle globe

Dillon Skiffington Aug 31, 2022. 2 minute read

Wordle of The Day Hints & Answer for Word 439: September 1, 2022

READ MORE >
CM Punk Foot AEW

David Bixenspan Aug 31, 2022. 4 minute read

Before All Out, All Eyes Are on CM Punk, But Not for the Right Reasons

READ MORE >

Diego Arguello Aug 31, 2022. 2 minute read

Fortnite Play Your Way Quests: Rainbow Royale 2022 Rewards

READ MORE >
Sly Motherfuckin' Cooper is Coming to PlayStation Plus Premium

Kenneth Shepard Aug 31, 2022. 2 minute read

Sly Motherfuckin’ Cooper is Coming to PlayStation Plus Premium

READ MORE >
Great Muta

Geoffrey D. Wessel Aug 31, 2022. 6 minute read

After 33 Years of Terror, The Great Muta Returns to the Mist

READ MORE >