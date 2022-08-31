Team Reptile’s Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Delayed to Summer 2023

The highly Y2K stylized Bomb Rush Cyberfunk needs a bit more time to cook

Fūnk-é Joseph, AUGUST 31, 2022

Team Reptile has delayed the release date of upcoming Y2K-style skating and mischief simulator Bomb Rush Cyberfunk to ensure they create a “fulfilling and unique game.” Fans can now expect to play this Jet Set Radio-inspired title sometime in Summer 2023.

The developers announced the delay through a Tweet posted Wednesday morning; in a reply the team also assured fans that they’ll be posting a lot more in-game visuals to show how Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is shaping up.

The full statement reads:

“About the release: We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with. To create a fulfilling and unique game we are extending the development time of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk to summer 2023.”

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a single-player action-platformer coming to Steam and Nintendo Switch with a focus on spray painting and sick tricks. Last summer at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase they revealed a really funky trailer and an original release date of 2022 (which has since changed.) In this era of Covid-19 game delays have been a much more accepted and expected norm, so this does not come as too much of a surprise.

Delays aren’t a bad thing at all though, it’s always great when developers get a chance to put some extra time and care into their work. Hopefully Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will be a better game due to this later release date, and we’ll finally be able to lose ourselves in that neon, Jet Set aesthetic all day long.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Jet Set Radio (series)