Street Fighter 6 Kimberly Command List and Impressions

Street Fighter 6 is bringing back a bunch of new characters for a new generation of fighting, but it’s exciting to see some new faces. One addition to the Street Fighter roster is Kimberly. We were able to get hands-on time with a new build of Street Fighter 6 which included her as a playable character. We were also able to check out the full Kimberly command list, and you can check it out below and start theorycrafting combos and mix-ups.

She’s as agile and high-flying as she seems from the trailers and gameplay previews, and her moveset is a ton of fun to use. She has a Shuriken Bomb which launches a projectile on the ground and explodes after a few seconds, which creates opportunities for zoning and openings. You get two charges of Shuriken Bombs at the start of the match and must recharge it using the same down-down-punch input.

She closes gaps with her quarter-circle-kick Sprint move, which is also be used for various kick attacks. But this also lets her run up on the opponent and launch herself into the air, which can turn into a command grab. There are a ton of tricks up her sleeve, and you can get a preview of what she’s like to play by checking out the full Kimberly command list below. Note that this is based on a preview build of Street Fighter 6 and may change slightly in the future.

If you’re looking forward to the game, you can apply to jump into the closed beta happening on October 7 to October 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. And if you want to know more about her design, check out our interview with the game’s director and producer about how Kimberly was created for Street Fighter 6 alongside Black employees at Capcom and Black consultants.

Special Moves – Kimberly

Super Arts – Kimberly

Unique Attacks – Kimberly

Throws – Kimberly

Common Moves – Kimberly