Strand Is Getting Even More Aspects in Destiny 2

Bungie’s latest State of the Game post, from Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn, has been released and covers just about every aspect of the game. Among them are more upgrades to the newest Strand class including the addition of three Strand Aspects in Season 22.

Hunters will receive Whirling Maelstrom, Titans will get Banner of War, and Warlocks will obtain the Weavewalk. There is no further information on what these Aspects will do yet, but the names do give us some idea as to which direction Bungie is going. These will likely be a welcome addition to the game’s newest class which is already a fun tool.

Recent Strand Upgrades in Destiny 2

Strand made its debut in Destiny 2’s latest expansion Lightfall and used Darkness to influence the web of existence that surrounds all things. This gave us three new subclasses, each with its strand abilities. It also introduced the new grapple grenade that allowed Guardians to explore the world of Destiny in an entirely new way. At launch, players complained that Strand did not contain enough options, leading everyone to run the same version of the class. Bungie promised to fix this by adding new Aspects and Fragments as the Seasons progressed, and now a new set is coming at the start of Season 22.

These additions come on the tail of three recently added Strand Aspects that players got to use starting in Season 21. Hunters got Threaded Scepter, which created a Strand decoy when using the Dodge Class Ability. Titans got Flechette Storm, which enhanced their slide and melee into a completely new attack, and Warlocks received The Wandered, which improved the thrown Tangles, creating a suspending burst on impact.

The information on new Strand Aspects was only a tiny part of the massive amount of information provided by Bungie in the State of the Game post, with further details on Ritual activities, Final Shape’s narrative, and Gambit.