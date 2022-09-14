Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake Will Include Same-Sex Marriage

During yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is being remade as Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life for the Switch. Dear reader, let me tell you, I spent an ungodly amount of time with A Wonderful Life on the GameCube back in 2004, but a lot has changed in almost two decades since. Specifically: I’m now aware that I’m a flaming homosexual. So if I were to go back to this farming and life sim older, wiser, and gayer, I would be looking to play a character whose marriage and family is in-line with my preferences, and it sounds like me and all the other Harvest Moon fans who grew up to be gay Story of Seasons fans are going to, because the remake will support same-sex marriage and different gender identity options.

Developer Marvelous Games confirmed as much on its official website. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life will combine aspects of both the original A Wonderful Life that starred a male player character who could only marry three women, and Another Wonderful Life, which featured a female protagonist and male love interests. As such, you’ll be able to play as a male, female, or non-binary character, and all the romance paths will be open regardless of the player’s gender.

Your Story, Your Way ‒ With the option to play as a male, female, or non-binary protagonist, as well as all eligible marriage candidates available for romance regardless of that choice, you can truly be who you want to be.

Now, I’ve got all this time to decide who I want to marry. It seems like there are new characters in this game that might replace some older ones, which means I might just have to wait and see who I like. It’s been almost 20 years since I played the original game so my memory of the male characters is foggy, but my memory of how much I loved A Wonderful Life on GameCube is alive and well. So this gives me another reason to go back when Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life launches on Switch next summer.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s not too surprising that this side of Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life would be modernized, as the Story of Seasons games have been adding same-sex relationships in recent entries. Hopefully other recent additions will be included, as well, such as the ability to choose your skin tone.