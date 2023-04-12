Start Hunting Shoot to Loot Weapons in Destiny 2 Now

In case you hadn’t heard, a few perks are getting a bit of a buff next season in Destiny 2. One of these is Shoot to Loot, an oft-overlooked perk which allows players to collect ammo bricks by shooting them. Starting next season, Shoot to Loot will also allow players to collect Orbs of Power by shooting them. This is a huge upgrade, allowing players to collect Orbs of Power in dangerous activities like Grandmaster Nightfalls without having to expose themselves to danger.

Thus, Shoot to Loot is going to become a much more useful perk starting in season 21. Which weapons should you look out for it on? Well, here are a few we’d recommend trying to grab.

Hung Jury SR4 — Can roll with Shoot to Loot and Kinetic Tremors, the latter of which allows you to collect Orbs of Power and ammo bricks caught in the blast radius. Also just a nice all-around scout rifle. Plus, kinetic weapons are back on the table for Grandmaster Nightfalls and other high-level content now that they can benefit from activity damage buffs.

Raconteur — A Season of Defiance weapon, Raconteur is craftable and thus has access to Enhanced Shoot to Loot, which also increases range. Running it does mean losing out on Archer’s Tempo, though.

Tarnished Mettle — Another great scout rifle, Tarnished Mettle can do a Shoot to Loot/Explosive Payload combo, which Hung Jury SR4 can’t in its new form.

Battle Scar — Prefer pulse rifles to scouts? Battle Scar can do Shoot to Loot plus Kinetic Tremors, plus it has a fantastic Origin Trait.

Irukandji — Rapid-fire snipers are getting a buff to recoil and inventory soon, so they’re going to be more useful. You’ll miss out on Envious Assassin or Fourth Time’s the Charm if you run Shoot to Loot on this, but you’re probably not using it for DPS anyway. Paired with Firing Line it could be a pretty solid Nightfall weapon.