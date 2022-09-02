Splitgate Developers Move On to Next Game While Servers Remain Online

Splitgate kind of came out of nowhere with its popularity a few years ago, suddenly exploding while still in early access after it was adopted by streamers and fans taking interest in the free-to-play shooter. With gameplay that married traditional deathmatch titles and, well, Portal, it’s no real surprise that Splitgate seemed to capture a lot of attention right out of the gate. What is kind of a surprise, though, is that developer 1047 Games is walking away from the title to begin work on their next big thing.

Today, 1047 announced that the next Splitgate update will be its last, as the developer is looking toward their next project which is also set in the Splitgate universe built in Unreal Engine 5. This new update will establish a Battle Pass that never expires, set weekly playlists in perpetuity, and still continue item drops for the foreseeable future.

“After careful consideration and much deliberation the 1047 team has determined that in order to build the game that fans deserve – and to build it in a way that isn’t trying to retrofit our existing game — we are turning our attention away from iterative, smaller updates and going all-in to focus on a new game in the Splitgate universe…” said 1047 CEO Ian Proulx

In August 2021, the developer announced that the game would likely stay in beta indefinitely, as they were going to continue working on it. With this final update, they say that the game is finally leaving beta, thus there’s no more need for that designation. Splitgate also came out for consoles in 2022, though it’s considered a different version of the game entirely due to how much of the gameplay had to be retuned for controllers.

For Splitgate fans, all is not lost. The servers will remain open, the battle pass will include new characters and skins, and it seems like the developers are looking forward with their new ideas. Whether those new ideas will be anywhere near as successful as Splitgate, that’s kind of hard to say. But considering the strange journey this game and developer have taken so far, I’m not sure I’m willing to count anything out as unrealistic.