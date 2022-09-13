Splatoon 3’s First Full Splatfest Starts on September 23

During today’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced Splatoon 3’s first official Splatfest, and it’s forcing players to answer the timeless question, “What would you bring to a deserted island?” Between 5:00 p.m. PT on Sept. 23 and 25, players will be able to pick between Team Gear, Team Grub and Team Fun. This time, it seems like Shiver is supporting Team Gear, Frye’s backing Team Grub, and Big Man (of course) is getting behind Team Fun.

Nintendo technically already held a Splatfest in Splatoon 3, but it was only 12 hours long and took place through the Splatfest World Premiere demo before Splatoon 3 was out. It’ll be interesting to see how the full version of the game deals with Splatfests — it’s possible that the event might impact other game modes. Maybe we’ll even finally see Big Run, the Salmon Run mode where Salmonids invade regular Turf War maps.

Nintendo also reminded players that it plans to add more free content to the game in the future. However, there’s a chance we might have to wait until the current Catalog season ends in November for a content update with new maps and weapons (Tri-Slosher Nouveau, please come back).

Right after the Direct, Nintendo also announced that it’s decreasing the frequency of Tricolor Turf War battles, which caused some serious balance issues during the Splatfest World Premiere.

[Notification] In the next Splatfest, we’ll reduce the frequency of Tricolor Turf War battles compared to the Splatfest World Premiere. Users may encounter regular Turf War battles more often even if they choose Tricolor Battle. We’ll continue to improve our matchmaking system! — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 13, 2022

While this new tweak to the frequency of Tricolor Turf War battles is neat, I’m hoping Nintendo will somehow alter the balance within the mode itself. Personally, I’ll be siding with Big Man once again and joining Team Fun, and I do not want to go through the mental turmoil of playing more Tricolor Turf War battles without some changes first.