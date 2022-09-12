Splatoon 3 Sells 3.45 Million Copies Within Three Days in Japan

While 2020’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons has held onto the title of the best Nintendo Switch launch since its timely release at the beginning of the pandemic, it seems that there’s a new competitor in Japan. Splatoon 3, which just came out last Friday, sold an impressive 3.45 million copies in Japan within three days.

According to a press release by Nintendo, this marks the “highest domestic sales level for any Nintendo Switch software within the first three days.”

In comparison, Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 1.88 million copies in Japan during its first three days. Splatoon 3‘s Japanese launch also surpassed the launches of Nintendo’s other massive Switch franchises such as Pokémon, Mario Kart, and Zelda.

It’s notably doing a lot better than the rest of the Splatoon series as well. Splatoon 1 only sold 4.95 million copies total (which many attribute to its unfortunate existence on the Wii U), while Splatoon 2 sold a mere 648,000 copies at launch in Japan.

While Splatoon 3’s numbers in the US don’t quite add up to how well it’s doing in Japan, it seems that that Splatoon 3 is now on track to eventually surpass Splatoon 2. I’m hoping this means that Nintendo continues to support the game for a long time — the company already announced plans to continually update the game for years in its Splatoon 3 Direct. Perhaps these numbers mean we’ll also see more official support for the competitive scene, which kicked off last week with an invitational tournament at PAX West.

And, hopefully, its massive player base won’t mean its already problematic online gameplay will get any buggier (unless you’re a fan of disconnecting every few minutes).