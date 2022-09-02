Sony is Sending Out The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition in Subpar Packaging

The Last of Us Part I is out today, and while the remake elicited some conflicting feelings from me, I still love the series enough that I wanted to buy the Firefly Edition, which comes with a gorgeous steelbook and variant covers of the Last of Us: American Dreams comics. But when I opened my box, I was surprised by the packaging PlayStation Direct used to ship it to me, and I wasn’t alone.

Several fans who pre-ordered the special edition have been reporting Sony sent the package with little to no protection, and I can confirm by my own experience that was the case. Mine came in the a box roughly twice the size of the Firefly Edition, and with exactly one piece of PlayStation-branded packing paper to keep it protected in transit. My copy was still pretty much fine compared to others, because several fans on social media are posting about their Last of Us Part I copies showing up in a damaged state.

I am so upset right now. I paid $107.99 for The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition and it came in damaged. I can't even get a replacement. I can only get a refund even though I really wanted it. ????@AskPlayStation @PlayStation @Naughty_Dog @Neil_Druckmann pic.twitter.com/VXztOym88l — NXS LittleJohnShow (@LittleJohnShow) September 2, 2022

Even some folks who got their copies in an envelope have reported damage, and Sony is apparently not letting people replace their copies with ones in better condition, and are instead being given refunds and offered vouchers for future orders off the same store that shipped The Last of Us Part I in this shape.

UPDATE: After nearly 45 mins and two separate chats with support, there is no option for replacement. I've been offered a 20% voucher on a future game order. And I can return this if I want. ???? — Ains (@Porshapwr) September 2, 2022

this is how Sony decides to wrap my TLOU1 Firefly Edition ???? pic.twitter.com/iin9mU7pgY — George Yang (@Yinyangfooey) September 2, 2022

(2/2) sticky residue from the parcel bag on top of the back that I can't get off. Is there a way to get a replacement @PlayStation ? pic.twitter.com/cUfVmfaHUv — Jameson Higgins (@randomperson612) September 2, 2022

The frustrating thing about this is the Firefly Edition was only available for purchase from Sony through the PlayStation Direct store, so it’s likely anyone who bought the most expensive version of The Last of Us‘ PS5 remake is getting a copy from the same warehouses. This was the only option for any Last of Us superfans to get this edition, and from the looks of it, the packages weren’t treated with care by whoever PlayStation Direct has pack and ship their products. Without Sony offering replacements, the only place you can find other copies of the Firefly Edition are secondhand sellers like eBay, where it’s running for several hundred dollars above the standard price like eBay.

We’ve reached out to Sony for comment, and will update the story if we hear back.