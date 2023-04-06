Some Old Weapons are Returning in Season 21 of Destiny 2

Today’s TWAB was mostly a recap of the big state of Destiny 2 post-Lightfall piece that went up yesterday, but there were a few noteworthy bits of information. Among them was the news that several older weapons will be returning to Destiny 2 in season 21, including a few fan favorites.

The weapons returning to Destiny 2 include the following:

Nightfall Braytech Osprey – Void High-Impact Rocket Launcher Loaded Question – Arc High-Impact Fusion Rifle

Vanguard Positive Outlook – Void Precision Auto Rifle

Crucible Randy’s Throwing Knife – Kinetic Rapid-Fire Scout Rifle

Iron Banner Swarm of the Raven – Void Rapid-Fire Heavy Grenade Launcher

Trials of Osiris The Messenger – Kinetic High-Impact Pulse Rifle



In addition, Gambit will be getting a Strand linear fusion rifle, Trials of Osiris will be getting an Arc Glaive, Iron Banner will receive a Strand fusion rifle, and Competitive Crucible will be getting an Arc sniper rifle.

Of the returning weapons, we’re most excited about Loaded Question — after all, it recently appeared on our list of sunset weapons that should make a comeback in Destiny 2.

A number of weapons will also be leaving activity loot pools in season 21. These include the following:

Nightfall Mindbender’s Ambition – Solar Aggressive Frame Shotgun Final week in rotation: 4/18 The Militia’s Birthright – Kinetic Lightweight Grenade Launcher Final week in rotation: 5/2

Trials of Osiris The Inquisitor – Arc Precision Slug Shotgun. Final week in rotation: 5/9. Whistler’s Whim – Kinetic Lightweight Bow. Already out of rotation.

Iron Banner The Wizened Rebuke – Arc High-Impact Fusion Rifle The Hero’s Burden – Void Adaptive Submachine Gun

Competitive Rose – Lightweight Kinetic Hand Cannon



If you don’t have any of these weapons and want to get them, then make sure you do so before season 20 ends on May 22, 2023.