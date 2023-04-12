Snag These Items for Bright Dust in Destiny 2 This Week

Another week, another set of Eververse offerings available for Bright Dust in Destiny 2. This week, there are some nice items available, including Exotic ornaments as well as a new shader. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Springtide Faint is a new Destiny 2 pink shader available for 300 Bright Dust. Its effect can be a little strong on certain armor and weapons, but it looks great on the Neomuna weapons at least. Speaking of shaders, if you don’t have Welded Brass, Flavedo Core, Vibrant Beach, Atmospheric Glow, or Meditator, you can grab those for 300 Bright Dust each too. Meditator and Atmospheric Glow, in particular, are pretty nice.

Moving on to ornaments, the Doubt ornament for the hand cannon Truth is available for the first time in years and will set you back 700 Bright Dust. Destiny 2 used to have ornaments for a number of Legendary weapons, but dropped the practice a while ago. Truth actually has several ornaments — another was available last week. The new Omnipotentia ornament is also available for the Tractor Cannon, running 1,250 Bright Dust. The Archon Prime ornament for Outbreak Prime is also 1,250 Bright Dust, and gives the weapon a cool Fallen look if you’re into that kind of thing.

There are brand new Exotic armor ornaments in the Destiny 2 Eververse store for Bright Dust this week, all going for 1,500 each. Warlocks get Occissor Draconum for Sunbracers, Hunters have Seidr for Young Ahamkara’s Spine, and Titans have Augmented Auspice for Synthoceps. Those are all pretty useful Exotics, so if you run them frequently and like the look of the ornaments, be sure to pick them up.

For emotes, we’ve got Spray and Pray and Simon Says, each for a whopping 3,250 Bright Dust, as well as Come at Me for a much more reasonable 400.

Other than that, there’s a bunch of Transmat Effects — grab those if you care about them and don’t have them already. That’s about it for the Bright Dust offerings in the Eververse in Destiny 2 this week.