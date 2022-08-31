Sly Motherfuckin’ Cooper is Coming to PlayStation Plus Premium

It’s hard out there for a Sly Cooper fan. It’s been nine years since Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time left our kleptomaniac hero stranded in time and Sony didn’t let Sanzaru Games finish the story, and it’s been confirmed that no one is making a game in the platformer series to wrap the thread up. But today, my fellow Cooper Gang stans, we have received a small morsel: all four of these PS2/PS3 platformers are coming to PlayStation Plus Premium.

According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, The Sly Collection (which contains Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus, Sly 2: Band of Thieves, and Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves) and Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time will be joining the PlayStation Plus Premium selections for subscribers on September 20. That’s two excellent games and two pretty good games readily playable on your PlayStation 5. I’ll let you guess which are which.

Also coming alongside the platformers is Bentley’s Hackpack, a collection of mini-games from Thieves in Time. Those are fun, but they’re not the main course. I’m just glad these games are going to be available to new audiences so more people can suffer with me as we wait for Sony to greenlight anything that will lead to a resolution of Thieves in Time’s cliffhanger. So if you’re a subscriber, you should definitely check these games out and share in my pain, or just consider Sly’s appearance in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to be canon.

Notably, PlayStation Plus Premium doesn’t include native backwards compatibility for PlayStation 3 games, so these will all have to be streamed rather than downloaded to your system. This can pose a problem if your internet connection is bad, like a lot of people who live in rural areas. Despite being talked about as a platformer, the Sly Cooper games do have a fair amount of combat that could be disrupted by a poor streaming connection. While I’ve had Premium for a bit, I haven’t tried streaming any games with it yet, so hopefully this isn’t a huge issue. If it is, well, I guess I’ll just go back to my Vita copies?