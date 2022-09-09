Skydance Marvel Game Might Adapt Captain America/Black Panther Mini-Series

Today during D23 Expo 2022, Disney offered a glimpse at another major title featuring the heroes from Marvel Comics. The game in question is from Skydance, whose New Media division is currently headed up by Uncharted and Legacy of Kain writer Amy Hennig. Oddly enough, we weren’t given a name or code-name for the title.

The brief trailer shows the Paris skyline in ye olden times, before heading into a hotel room to documents and a uniform bearing the mark of Hydra. Then there are brief snippets of Black Panther, Captain America, and two other unnamed characters. The final concept art shows our four main characters, with a split between Paris and Wakanda. The tag line for the game is “Four heroes. Two worlds. One war.”

No further details were given, though writer Marc Bernardin joined Hennig in a panel after the livestream to talk about the game. It’ll be interesting to see how the game splits its time between both places, or even what type of game we’re looking at here.

While two of the characters are iconic Marvel heroes, the latter two are unknown. Hazarding a guess, I’d say the soldier is likely Gabriel Jones, one of Sgt. Nick Fury’s Howling Commandos. The other character looks to be a Dora Milaje, one of the female warriors that protect the king of Wakanda. EDIT: A press release names the Dora Milaje as Nanali, the head of Wakanda’s sky network.

With the older time period and Black Panther, Captain America, and Gabe Jones onboard, it’s likely that the game is an adaptation of the Captain America/Black Panther: Flags of our Fathers. The mini-series was published by Marvel Comics back in 2010, written by Reginald Hudlin and drawn by veteran artist Denys Cowan. It depicts the first meeting of Captain America and Black Panther during World War II. The Black Panther in this case is not T’Challa, or even his father. Instead, this is King Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather. Nanali is the Queen of Wakanda, the mother of T’Chaka and his brother S’Yan.

The story is told primarily through the eyes of Gabe Jones, a member of the Howling Commandos. The Commandos accompany Captain America into Africa, chasing after the Nazis and Hydra, meeting Panther when they stumble upon Wakanda. The plot sees the pair coming to blows before ultimately learning to respect one another. Together, they face the Red Skull and his soldiers, who are invading Wakanda to steal its vibranium. If the game follows the comic, expect to punch a ton of Nazis, including Nazi supervillains Master Man, Warrior Woman, and uhh… Armless Tiger Man. Also, the Red Skull wears power armor!

Captain America/Black Panther: Flags of our Fathers ends with Captain America leaving Wakanda with a singular nugget of vibranium given to him by Azzuri. That nugget and the circular shields of the Wakandans inspire him to create the familiar shield he carries in the modern era, instead of the triangular shield he wielded back in the day.

You can read the entire mini-series in the link above. It can keep you informed while we wait for Skydance’s title, which doesn’t seem to be coming anytime soon, given the complete lack of release window.