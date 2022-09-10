Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Best Part of The Expanse) Joins Assassin’s Creed Mirage Cast

Earlier this week, Ubisoft confirmed Assassin’s Creed Mirage as its next entry to the Assassin’s Creed series. Cool, nice, neat, good for them — I haven’t finished one since the Ezio Trilogy. Yesterday I wasn’t too invested in the series’ future, but today, it ranks high on my list of things to play. That’s all thanks to Shohreh Aghdashloo.

No real slight to the series; I just burned myself out after marathoning the first Assassin’s Creed and the Ezio Trilogy back in 2012 and never thought about them again. However, during today’s Ubisoft Forward, the queen of sci-fi and my favorite actor, Shohreh Aghdashloo, confirmed that it was indeed her iconic voice you heard in Mirage. So alright, I’m paying attention now.

Aghdashloo plays Chrisjen Avasarala in The Expanse television series and lends her talent to a few video game roles. She’s popped up in Destiny and Destiny 2, but I remember her best as Admiral Shala’Raan vas Tonbay in Mass Effect 2. That’s Tali’s “Auntie Raan,” if you need a refresher.

Okay, I can finally reveal it… I'm voicing Roshan, Basim’s mentor and one of the main characters in Assassin's Creed Mirage. I'm thrilled to be part of @assassinscreed and cannot wait for you to play the game. ????❤️#AssassinsCreed #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/EHVO8tM0hU — Shohreh Aghdashloo (@SAghdashloo) September 10, 2022

Last year, I spoke to Aghdashloo about her work on The Expanse and Mass Effect. In the interview, she shared stories about growing up in Iran, her ambitions, and studying political science. During that interview, Aghdashloo also told me she was negotiating another role in a “very famous” game. Perhaps it was Mirage, but I’d like to think she’s got more on the way.

Ubisoft’s presentation certainly should’ve offered more gameplay footage, but I’ll be the shmuck ready to bite from a CG trailer this time. In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll play as Basim and travel to ninth-century Baghdad. Aghdashloo plays Roshan, Basim’s mentor and member of an ancient organization, The Hidden Ones. Both Basim and Roshan made their debut in today’s video, but you’ll have to wait to play until some time next year.

I’m not a big movie or television person — like in the enthusiast way some can name actors, writers, etc. I only know video games and a handful of books. Name any mainstream director, and I’ll probably drop them into Google to understand who in the hell you’re talking about. But I know who Shohreh Aghdashloo is as someone so fond of her work, and maybe three others.

This is a lot to say: I think you should watch The Expanse and play Mass Effect. If not for their stories, then maybe just for Shohreh Aghdashloo’s performance.