PSA: Xur is Selling the New Monarchy Armor Set in Destiny 2

Attention Destiny 2 fashionistas, Xur is currently selling a fairly rare armor set for all three classes. For those who haven’t been playing Destiny 2 since it was released in 2017, you might not have the New Monarchy faction’s Sovereign armor. Colored red, gold, and white this armor are themed after medieval knights so it naturally pairs well with a lot of the Iron Banner armor and some exotics.

Each piece of gear costs 50 Legendary Shards and 1,000 Glimmer, but once you purchase it you can turn these armor pieces into ornaments for the transmogrification system. If you’re someone who prefers less of a sci-fi look for their Guardian I would definitely snag these while they’re available. Unfortunately, the armor pieces themselves don’t have great rolls this week with the legs being the only exception. Players who are looking for spikey rolls might want to consider buying the boots as they offer +25 to Resilience, +12 to Intellect, and +15 to Strength.

You can find Xur this week in the Winding Cove patrol zone in the EDZ. The exotics for sale are Trinity Ghoul, Gwinsin Vest, One-Eyed Mask, and Apothesis Veil. None of them have particularly good rolls, so they aren’t worth buying unless you need them for your collection. Inversely, some of the weapons Xur is selling right now are quite good. True Prophecy is a 120 RPM (rounds-per-minute) hand cannon that is being sold with both Overflow and Explosive Payload. It also has a reload masterwork and Tactical Mag which make up for the slow reload speed. This one is worth picking up if you’re a fan of 120 RPM hand cannons!

The other weapon being sold worth mentioning is the Seventh Seraph CQC-12 shotgun. A popular choice in the Crucible, this roll is Auto-Loading Holster/Snapshot Sights. While not ideal, it’s still decent for PVP and might be worth buying if you don’t have any good close-range weapons for killing Guardians. Personally, I would pass on everything else as the rolls aren’t great for both PVE and PVP. Just make sure to snag that New Monarchy armor as it’s one of the cleanest-looking sets in Destiny 2!