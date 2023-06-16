PSA: Xur Is Selling a God Roll Disparity Pulse Rifle

Xur mysterious pops up across the solar system every weekend in Destiny 2 to bring a trove of Exotic and Legendary gear for Guardians to purchase. This week, Xur is selling a god roll Disparity Legendary pulse rifle, a Stasis kinetic weapon from Season of the Seraph.

This god roll Disparity comes with Arrowhead Brake that gives this pulse rifle 97 recoil direction, making it better than the Hammer-Forged Rifling option. The second column has Appended Mag for a large magazine size. However, Steady Rounds decreases the magazine size and range, but it increases stability and airborne effectiveness. When you get precision hits and final blows, the traits Rapid Hit and Desperado increase the rate of fire, stability, and reload speed — which amplifies Disparity’s Aggressive Burst intrinsic trait that fires a four-round burst.

On top of that, this pulse rifle lets you choose from two different origin traits: Ambush and Hakke Breach Armaments. Also, the Masterwork on this weapon provides extra handling.

For Week 4 of Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, players can find Xur at the Tower. Head to the Tower Hangar and turn left to go past the Dead Orbit tents; Xur is standing on the staircase.

If you’re looking for some other god rolls to get this season, there’s the Last Wish raid’s Techeun Force fusion rifle (which you can now craft), the reprised Randy’s Throwing Knife scout rifle, and the new Rapacious Appetite SMG.