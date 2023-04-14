PSA: Xur Has the Wild Hunt Armor in Destiny 2 This Week

Every week, Xur visits a location in Destiny 2, bringing with him a selection of Exotic items, legendary weapons, and armor pieces. While his armor rolls have been… lackluster as of late, he’s still a good source of old armor pieces that newer players might not have. Once you obtain these pieces, you can then unlock them to use with transmog, giving you more options for the true endgame of Destiny 2 — cosmetics.

This week, Xur has the armor from the Season of the Hunt, which launched alongside Beyond Light back in November 2020. That season focused on the fight against Xivu Arath, which was framed as a hunt. Players tracked and hunted various Wrathborn enemies, individuals who had fallen under Xivu Arath’s influence. While the season was a little lacking, it did bring Crow back into the Destiny 2 narrative and its seasonal activities were pretty fun.

The seasonal Wild Hunt armor is kind of neat, though really it’s the seasonal ornaments that were the true stars. Those pieces allowed Guardians to deck themselves out in bones and other trophies, looking like something out of a Monster Hunter game. Still, it’s nice to be able to collect the older seasonal armor sets for players who missed out on them the first time around.

Thankfully, the armor Xur is offering this week actually has some decent stat totals, with many pieces in the low 60s. Unfortunately, most of the pieces are a little high on Mobility and woefully low on Resilience, which continues to be probably the most important stat in the game.

Other than the Wild Hunt armor, Xur’s offerings this week are pretty lackluster. His Hawkmoon is truly terrible, and the Dead Man’s Tale is just ok. None of the legendary weapons are really impressive either, though the Planck’s Stride is fine with Perpetual Motion and One For All. Warlocks do get a pretty good roll of Verity’s Brow and Titans have a good roll of Antaeus Wards, at least.