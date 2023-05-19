PSA: Xur Has the Sovereign Armor in Destiny 2 This Weekend

Every week, the vendor Xur appears in a different location in Destiny 2 and sells a range of Exotic and Legendary pieces. In addition to occasionally selling items with decent stats, Xur is a great way for newer players to pick up armor they may have missed out on back when it was first released and unlock it for transmog purposes. This week, Xur has the Sovereign armor set, which is associated with the New Monarchy faction and was originally added in season one before being reprised in season eight after it was sunset.

New Monarchy was one of the Factions in the Tower, along with the Future War Cult and Dead Orbit. It was lead by Executor Hideo, and sought to create strong leadership to lead humanity into a new Golden Age. New Monarchy allied themselves with the Future War Cult during the Season of the Splicer, opposing the Vanguard’s decision to allow the House of Light into the Last City. They left the city at the end of that season, along with the other factions.

The Sovereign armor set has sort of a regal and knightly theme to it, making it great for players who like those sorts of aesthetics in their Destiny 2 fashion. Unfortunately, the set Xur is offering this week in Destiny 2 doesn’t have great stats, but it’s still worth picking up for players who don’t already have it in order to use it for transmog.

This week, Xur can be found in the EDZ. To get to him, drop into the Winding Cove and head towards the Lost Sector icon. Climb up a large fallen tree to reach a small camp in an elevated area, where you’ll find Xur. He doesn’t have much else of note this week, with all of his weapons having mostly terrible perks, though Hunters may want to pick up the Bombardiers Exotic.

