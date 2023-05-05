PSA: Xur Has a Great Weapon for New Destiny 2 Players

Every week, the mysterious Agent of the Nine Xur appears in a different location in Destiny 2, offering players a rotating selection of weapons and armor. This week his Exotic weapons and armor aren’t anything special, but he does have one legendary weapon that new players should definitely pick up — the wave frame grenade launcher Deafening Whisper.

What makes this weapon so good? Well, wave frame grenade launchers are great in PVE right now to begin with. And Xur’s roll of Deafening Whisper this week has the all-important perk: Auto-Loading Holster. This perk allows you to fire off a grenade launcher shot, switch to another weapon, then switch back a few seconds later to fire again. Since the long reload animation is one of the biggest downsides of breach-loading grenade launchers, being able to get around it entirely is pretty fantastic. Deafening Whisper in particular is great this season, as it benefits from the artifact perk that grants Volatile Rounds to Void weapons.

The other perk on Xur’s Deafening Whisper in Destiny 2 this week is Surplus, which admittedly isn’t the best in combination with Auto-Loading Holster, but given that it has Linear Compensator and High-Velocity Rounds, it’s still pretty great. Veteran players are likely to have a better wave frame grenade launcher than this one, but new players should definitely pick it up.

This week, you can find Xur in Destiny 2 in the Watcher’s Grave on Nessus. Load into the Watcher’s Grave spot then head straight towards the large, sloping tree to the north. Jump up and climb out along it and you’ll find him standing there, where you can pick up the Deafening Whisper as well as any Exotics and armor. As we said, most of his rolls for armor and Exotics aren’t great, but if you’re a new player and can spare the currency then you should grab anything you don’t already have.