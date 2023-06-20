PSA: Banshee-44 Is Selling the Harsh Language God Roll

The Tower Gunsmith Banshee-44 has an array of weapons players can purchase with Legendary Shards and Glimmer. In Week 5 of Destiny 2‘s Season of the Deep, Banshee is selling the Harsh Language god roll, a Void Legendary grenade launcher.

The first column has Confined Barrel to increase the weapon’s stability and blast radius, but it decreases the projectile speed. The other option for this column is Countermass, which gives Harsh Language 100 recoil direction, increases the handling speed, and gives some stability.

You can choose between High-Velocity Rounds or Implosion Rounds in the next column too. However, High-Velocity Rounds paired with additional traits like Envious Assassin and Destabilizing Rounds make this a god roll grenade launcher. Additionally, this weapon can only shoot one shot at a time, so increasing the reload speed through High-Velocity Rounds will help — keep in mind, this is a Wave-Frame grenade launcher that shoots a wave of energy on impact.

Rapidly defeating enemies with other weapons and switching to Harsh Language triggers the Envious Assassin trait. This trait can transfer ammo to the magazine from reserves and overflow it. Final blows activate Destabilizing Rounds, making nearby targets Volatile. As a Void grenade launcher, having the Void subclass-based ability to turn targets Volatile is effective — enemies that become Volatile explode when they take additional damage.

Also, this Harsh Language god roll comes with the Handling masterwork and the Field-Tested origin trait.