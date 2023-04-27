PSA: Banshee-44 Is Selling a Near Perfect Cantata-57 in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, what really matters is hoovering up as much loot as possible to grow your arsenal of weapons and armor. While you’ll need to do some grinding for a lot of guns, sometimes you just get lucky and Banshee-44 will just sell you a near-perfect PVP god roll of a gun. This time it’s the Cantata-57 hand cannon, which is a shockingly potent weapon even in our current submachine gun-dominated meta.

Tied to Banshee-44’s weekly weapon reset, this Cantata-57 roll has Full Bore, Accurized Rounds, Eye of the Storm, and Rangefinder. Oh, did I also mention it comes with a Range masterwork? That means when you masterwork this gun, it can have a staggering 81-range stat, making it an absolute monster in the Crucible. While this isn’t a 5/5 roll, it’s damn close since the only perk I’d change is Full Bore for Hammer-Forged Rifling. However, this is a minuscule difference, as the two primary perks are absolutely terrific since they not only increase our effective engagement distance but bump up our accuracy as well.

Even if you’re not a big hand cannon user I definitely suggest you pick this up from Banshee-44 before it vanishes next week. It will only cost you 30 Legendary Shards and 7,000 Glimmer. Even if you don’t plan on using the Cantata-57 right away, it’s worth storing in your vault. Aggressive frame submachine guns are allegedly getting nerfed at the start of Season 21. If this is substantial enough, it could make 140 RPM hand cannons even more viable than they already are. As for the other weapons, they aren’t really worth your materials or time. There are a few interesting rolls, but none of them are truly useful in endgame content or PVP.