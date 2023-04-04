PSA: Ada Has the New Monarchy Succession Shader in Destiny 2

Ever since Lightfall launched, Ada-1 has had a new function in Destiny 2. In addition to her role as the transmog vendor who also sells old armor sets, she now sells old and rare shaders from the game’s history. This week, her selection includes: Vitrified Duality (Season of the Dawn), Tangled Rust (Forsaken), and the rarely-seen New Monarchy Succession (Curse of Osiris).

Newer Destiny 2 players may not even recognize the name New Monarchy, which was one of the game’s three main Tower-based factions, which also included Future War Cult and Dead Orbit. Each had their own philosophy about the future of Earth and humanity and early in the game’s history, ran “Faction Rallies” where players could pledge and receive faction-specific gear.

The last time we heard from any of the factions was in Season of the Splicer. In that season, the leader of the Future War Cult, Lakshmi, attempted to foment an uprising against the Eliksni refugees in the city. She ultimately failed and was killed by the Vex. Afterwards, the factions left the Tower. This development was likely because the factions hadn’t served much purpose in Destiny 2 for some time and Bungie simply wanted to get rid of them to clean things up. However, they still have designated areas in the Tower that now lie empty.

Faction shaders like New Monarchy Succession were unavailable in Destiny 2 until Bungie added them to Ada-1’s inventory. They’ve never been available for Bright Dust in the Eververse, unlike many older shaders in the game. Thankfully, players who weren’t around for the early days of Destiny 2 — which is most players, given the game’s growth over the years — now have a chance to obtain them.

New Monarchy Succession is available until the weekly reset on April 11. It will set you back 10,000 Glimmer, like all of Ada-1’s shaders.