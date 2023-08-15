PSA: Ada-1 Is Finally Selling the Valkyrie Zero Shader in Destiny 2

In the Black Armory-turned-armor cosmetic shop, Ada-1 is selling the Valkyrie Zero shader from Destiny 2 Season 10, also known as, Season of the Worthy. It also happens to be one of the least obtained shaders in the World shader category.

It's been a long time since Season of the Worthy, so as a recap, this was when a Psion Flayer tried to crash the Red Legion's Almighty machine into the Last City. With the help of Ana Bray, we powered up Rasputin to prevent this calamity. The Valkyrie Zero shader was a cosmetic reward in the Seraph Warsat Network questline that dealt with the Rasputin Seraph bunkers.

If you missed out on that quest in Season 10, now's your chance to grab this shader. The Valkyrie Zero palette is similar to Warsat colors, with black, dark grey, and light grey contrasting the burst of blood orange.

You can visit the loom room at the Annex region of the Tower to purchase shaders for 10,000 Glimmer. Along with Valkyrie Zero, you can also pick up the Kairos Black and War Cult Scheme shaders from Ada-1. War Cult Scheme is less common in Destiny 2 than Kairos Black — according to Braytech — and that might be because it came from rank-up packages at Lakshmi-2 (RIP) at the Tower, relating to the defunct Future War Cult faction.