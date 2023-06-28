PSA: Ada-1 Has the New Monarchy Diamonds Shader in Destiny 2

Once a powerful character with a meaningful backstory in Destiny 2, Ada-1 now sells shaders. Players can visit her loom room at the Tower to purchase three old and rare shaders for 10,000 Glimmer. This week, Ada is selling the New Monarchy Diamonds shader from Season 1, Bergusian Night from Season 5, and Kairos Bronze from Season 2.

The New Monarchy Diamonds shader is significant since players could only attain it by ranking up with the New Monarchy faction’s leader, Executor Hideo, in the past. New Monarchy, Dead Orbit, and Future War Cult lost their relevance in Season of the Splicer, but their respective cosmetics, gear, and empty stations at the Tower remain. The New Monarchy Diamonds shader has a red and gold color scheme, representative of the faction’s theme.

When Ada was leading Season of the Forge in Year 2, there was a chance you’d find the Bergusian Night shader from Bergusian Forge and Scourge of the Past raid weapons. Players had to dismantle weapons with this purple and dark gray shader to unlock it. However, the blue and metallic Kairos Bronze — initially obtainable from rank-up packages on the now-vaulted planet Mercury — is the most common shader out of this bunch.

Players have until the next weekly reset on July 4 to claim the Bergusian Night, New Monarchy Diamonds, and Kairos Bronze shaders.