Please Give Me Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion News, Night City Wire

I recently completed a replay of Cyberpunk 2077 after its big next-gen patch that launched earlier this year, and while I still acknowledge the game as a mechanical sludge of different inspirations terrified of being seen doing less than other games, I’ve come around on it. Mostly in terms of its narrative and character writing, but I’ve also really come to appreciate Night City as a setting, if not necessarily a video game world to interact with. All that being said, I’m earnestly looking forward to whatever expansion developer CD Projekt Red is working on as far as Cyberpunk 2077 goes, and hopefully news on that is coming during a new Night City Wire stream the studio is putting on next week.

In a post on the game’s social channels, CD Projekt Red said it would be holding a Night City Wire stream to talk about “what’s next” for Cyberpunk 2077, as well as give another look into the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime set to premiere on Netflix on September 13. The stream will take place on the company’s Twitch channel next Tuesday, September 6, at 5 p.m. CEST (11 a.m. Eastern, 8 a.m. Pacific).

Choooom! There's something new on the horizon – a special episode of Night City Wire! We will talk about our upcoming anime Cyberpunk: #Edgerunners and what's next for #Cyberpunk2077. ???? See you on Tuesday, September 6th at 5 PM CESThttps://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc pic.twitter.com/8yobnx18qz — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 2, 2022

I’m really interested to see what the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion entails, as the game’s story feels pretty complete by the time you reach the end. Most of the game doesn’t deal with outright cliffhangers, though there are a few hanging threads like the enigmatic antagonist Mr. Blue Eyes’ involvement that I’m curious about. Whatever CD Projekt Red has to show, it does sound like Cyberpunk 2077’s expansion is still a bit away, as the studio has said it won’t be out in 2022. So give me a morsel, CD Projekt Red. Just a crumb of what’s to come for V and Night City will do.

While the stream will include an update on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, fans in Seattle will have an opportunity to watch the first two episodes ahead of release this weekend. So if you’re already in Seattle for PAX West and are interested in seeing a slice of the anime ahead of time, plan accordingly.