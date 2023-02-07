Our Baseless Story Predictions for Season 20 of Destiny 2

Season 20 of Destiny 2 is rapidly approaching, and it’s kind of wild to think the game’s been running for that long. The next season will launch alongside Lightfall on February 28, and while we don’t know much about it yet, there’s always room for wild speculation! Here are our predictions for what season 20 might bring. This isn’t based on leaks or spoilers, just our thoughts on where the game’s narrative seems to be headed.

1. It Will Take Place In/Around the EDZ — Destiny 2 Season 20 Predictions

Likelihood: High

This one is based on some past data, so check out the full piece where we lay out why this seems likely. The short version is given that Lightfall is all about contacting a forgotten human civilization on Neptune, we could very well spent part of season 20 looking for archives about Neomuna on Earth.

2. We Ally With the Vex

Likelihood: Medium

We haven’t had a Vex-focused season in a long time, and Bungie has been dropping hints throughout Season of the Seraph that there are internal divisions between the time-traveling robot faction. Could we end up allying with some of them against the massive threat of Calus and the Witness? It certainly seems possible.

3. An Old Character Returns — Destiny 2 Season 20 Predictions

Likelihood: High

Bungie has been bringing back older characters pretty regularly for the past few seasons. In Seraph, it was the Bray clan and Osiris. In Plunder, it was Eramis. In Haunted, Eris came back into the picture. Who’s going to be returning for season 20? If we’re focusing on the EDZ, maybe Devrim Kay? Unfortunately, we know that Ada-1 is getting a new gig handling old shaders, so she’s unlikely to be pivotal to the plot.

4. Zavala Will Die — Destiny 2 Season 20 Predictions

Likelihood: Low

Can you imagine? Destiny 2 hasn’t had a huge, world-changing character death in a while now, unless you count Savathun. (Who isn’t really dead dead anyway.) Zavala’s narrative also seems to have come full circle in Season of the Haunted, and it seems like he’s ready to walk off into the sunset. If Bungie wants to show that things are getting serious in Lightfall, killing Zavala would be the way to do it. Plus, Lance Reddick can’t be cheap, and he’s arguably the most iconic voice in the game, so it would be tough to replace him. Maybe he goes out in a bang against Calus and Saint-14 takes back his old position as the Titan Vanguard.

5. Crow Becomes the Hunter Vanguard

Likelihood: Medium-Low

Ok, we’ve been predicting this one for kind of a long time — even before Crow was called Crow. But we haven’t had a Hunter Vanguard since Cayde-6 died in Forsaken, and it seems like Crow’s been around long enough at this point that most of the cast has warmed to him. There aren’t really any other strong candidates for Hunter Vanguard, so if we’re going to get a new one then Crow’s likely our guy. Plus, all of the revelations in Lightfall seem like they might kick the Vanguard into high gear and prompt them to fill that empty seat.

6. We Learn More About What’s Inside the Traveler

Likelihood: High

The Witness wants the Traveler. Fenchurch Everis has been inside the Traveler and appeared very briefly in Season of the Seraph’s Revision Zero Exotic Quest. Odds are, we’re going to be poking around inside the Traveler sometime soon. Maybe that won’t happen this season, but we’ll probably at least learn a little more about what’s going on in there.

7. Brother Vance Returns From the Future With a Cool Sword and Cuts Calus Into Little Pieces — Destiny 2 Season 20 Predictions

Likelihood: ???