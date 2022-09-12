No, Assassin’s Creed Mirage Doesn’t Have an AO Rating

Ubisoft properly unveiled Assassin’s Creed Mirage this weekend, and there was a brief worry when the game showed up as having an AO ESRB rating on digital storefronts. However, Ubisoft has since confirmed this was a mistake and not indicative of the game’s content.

The rating that appeared on the game’s digital store listings said Assassin’s Creed Mirage would feature instances of real gambling with real-world money, which would push the series from its usual M rating into the rare AO one, and wouldn’t be purchasable by anyone under the age of 18 at most retailers. However, in a statement to Axios, Ubisoft confirmed this rating was inaccurate, and that Mirage is still pending rating at this time.

“While Assassin’s Creed Mirage is still pending rating, Ubisoft wants to reassure players that no real gambling or lootboxes are present in the game,” a Ubisoft spokesperson told Axios reporter Stephen Totilo.

More Assassin’s Creed:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage stars Basim, a character who debuted in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla back in 2020. While he was instrumental in some of the game’s late reveals, he was mostly a passerby in Eivor’s life in the main game. Alongside that, Ubisoft also talked about Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is helping usher the series into more of a service format moving forward. For more on the state of the series, check out superfan Mike Williams’ extensive thoughts on this weekend’s showcase.