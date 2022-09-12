Nintendo Announces September Direct, Won’t Livestream it in UK

Nintendo has finally announced the long-rumored September Direct presentation and if you’re in the UK, you’ll probably be better off watching it on a different branch of Nintendo’s YouTube or Twitch channel, because the company isn’t livestreaming it through its UK channels because the Queen died.

The 40-minute showcase will take place tomorrow, September 13, at 7 a.m. Pacific/10 a.m. Eastern, which is a whole 60 minutes later than the company’s usual 9 a.m. Eastern timeslot. So thanks for that, Mario.

The Direct will focus on Switch games coming out this winter, and while there may be some surprises we don’t know about yet, that probably covers games that are coming out in the last few months of 2022. So it’s probably safe to say Bayonetta 3 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (though that was just showcased at the Ubisoft Forward presentation this weekend) will make an appearance. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are a little trickier, as those are often saved for dedicated Pokemon Presents showcases, and we just got a trailer for the game last week. Though, I wouldn’t complain if we got to see more of the RPGs ahead of their November launch. They’re pretty much Nintendo’s biggest games left this year, so it would be good to get it in front of as many people as possible.

Tune in at 7 a.m. PT tomorrow, 9/13, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. Watch it here ????:https://t.co/CqYDjy0iHo pic.twitter.com/xIplXiSvkO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2022

The weirdness of it comes from how it’s being handled in the UK. Nintendo has confirmed it won’t be airing the Direct as a livestream across the pond because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week. Which like, sure, but do we think the Queen and her family are gonna be real mad when a 40-minute video game ad is streamed live for the public?

If you are really adamant that you must watch a Nintendo UK video to consume the Direct, the stream will be uploaded as an on-demand video on the Nintendo UK YouTube channel 20 minutes after the presentation concludes. But for anyone else, just watch it on a different Nintendo channel…unless the company region locks the stream on other channels. Which would be a real commitment to the bit.