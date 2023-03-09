New Strand Aspects are Coming to Destiny 2 Next Season

In today’s TWAB post, Bungie revealed that a new questline is coming to Destiny 2 Lightfall in Season 21, the Season of the Deep. This quest will unlock new aspects for the Strand subclasses that launched with the expansion. As of now, each Strand subclass only has two aspects, limiting buildcrafting opportunities. Adding one to each class should expand the possibilities a bit for Strand players.

The Lightfall quest tied to unlocking new Strand aspects will see players learning about the campaign’s mystic MacGuffin, the Veil. While additional information on the Veil is certainly appreciated, it does feel like it should have been revealed during the Lightfall campaign itself. Maybe this quest was originally intended to launch alongside the expansion but didn’t make the cut? Or maybe it was developed in response to the community disappointment with Lightfall‘s narrative?

As for details on the new Strand aspects, we don’t have many. Bungie did, however, provide the names of the new aspects. Hunters are getting “Threaded Specter,” Titans are getting “Flechette Storm,” and Warlocks are getting “The Wanderer.” Yeah, the Wanderer. (I roam around around around.)

Again, this is all nice to hear, but we can’t help but feel like we should have learned literally anything about the artifact that drove the entire Lightfall campaign, well, in the campaign. Having to wait several months to get the scoop on what actually happened in the narrative of an expansion release is a bit of a bummer.

That said, what do you think of the announcement of new Strand aspects? Have you been playing around with Strand so far in Lightfall? There’s a pretty killer Warlock build that almost completely ignores Threadlings and just goes for constant Suspending, if you haven’t seen that already. We’ve got plenty of other Lightfall coverage, so stick around and check it out.