New Fragments Coming to Destiny 2 in Lightfall

Destiny 2 players are getting the new power of Strand to mess around with in Lightfall, but the old Light subclasses aren’t being neglected. In a blog post today, Bungie outlined a number of new Void, Solar, and Arc fragments coming to the game. Come Lightfall, these fragments will offer new ways to customize Guardian subclasses. Here are all of the new fragments announced for each subclass, as well as changes to existing ones.

Void — New Lightfall Fragments

Void Breach (New!) Void Breaches are created by a selection of new and existing Void Fragments, and grant class ability energy on pickup.

Echo of Cessation (New!) Finisher final blows create a burst of Void damage that causes nearby enemies to become Volatile. Defeating Volatile targets creates a Void Breach.

Echo of Vigilance (New!) Defeating a target when your shields are depleted grants you a temporary Void Overshield.

Echo of Domineering Now creates a Void Breach when defeating Suppressed targets, in addition to its original effects.

Echo of Harvest Now creates a Void Breach when defeating Weakened targets with precision damage, in addition to its original effects.

Echo of Starvation Now grants Devour on picking up a Void Breach, in addition to its original effects.



Void is getting the new “Void Breach” effect to replace Elemental Wells, which grant class ability energy when collected. The new Void fragments, Cessation and Vigilance, both seem like they could be pretty effective. Cessation should combo well with Volatile Rounds, and Vigilance could give Void subclasses a little more survivability. Many Void fragments will now generate Void Breaches, which is nice. Whether Void Breaches are actually strong remains to be seen — gaining class ability energy is a little underwhelming.

Solar

Firesprite (New!) Firesprites are created by a suite of new and existing Solar Fragments, and grant grenade energy on pickup.

Ember of Mercy (New!) When you revive an ally, you and other nearby allies gain Restoration. Picking up a Firesprite grants Restoration.

Ember of Resolve (New!) Solar grenade final blows Cure you.

Ember of Tempering Now creates a Firesprite on Solar weapon kills while active, in addition to its original effects.

Ember of Combustion Now creates a Firesprite on Solar Super defeats, in addition to its original effects.

Ember of Searing Now creates a Firesprite when defeating Scorched targets, in addition to its original effects.



Solar’s Elemental Well replacements are called Firesprites. These little guys grant grenade energy when picked up, which is always swell. Solar is also getting two new Fragments: Mercy and Resolve. Resolve seems like a pretty good deal, especially for Warlocks with Sunbracers on. And Mercy creating more interaction with revives adds some interesting play potential for Competitive PVP.

Arc — New Lightfall Fragments

Spark of Instinct (New!) When critically wounded, taking damage from nearby enemies emits a burst of damaging Arc energy that Jolts targets.

Spark of Haste (New!) You have greatly increased resilience, recovery, and mobility while sprinting.



Arc already had Ionic Traces, so it isn’t getting a new pickup to replace Elemental Wells. It is, however, getting two new fragments in Lightfall. Spark of Instinct could be useful in a pinch, but Spark of Haste seems like it’ll be the more popular of the two. Getting a bunch of passive bonuses while sprinting could be a very strong ability in both PVE and PVP.