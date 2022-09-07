Phasmophobia Apocalypse Update Brings In-Depth Custom Difficulty, New Map Variants

A host of big changes are coming to the ghost hunting co-op game Phasmophobia this month — so much that it’s turning out to be one of the biggest and most exciting updates yet. With the ‘Apocalypse’ update, you can expect: in-depth custom difficulty settings, new map variants, a new main menu, new lobby room, new shop, player stats, new sounds, and so much more.

We’ve known about custom matches for some time, but developer Kinetic Games announced today that it’s finally arriving September 27 (at 7:00 a.m. ET), along with the other features listed above. Custom games allow you to tweak all sorts of parameters of your choosing, like the effectiveness of sanity pills, disabling flashlights, changing weather, modifying duration of hunts, and more. This is exciting news for long-time players especially, so they can add some self-imposed challenges that help keep things fresh.

The next biggest news is the introduction of new map variants. Ever since Kinetic Games expanded its staff, we’ve seen more routine updates, including a redesign to the truck and to some of the homes. In the Apocalypse update, we’re finally going to see the fruits of their labor with a fully redesigned asylum map, called the Sunny Meadows mental institution, which looks terrifying as hell in the latest teaser trailer.

The original asylum was pretty confusing to navigate, particularly because most rooms looked near identical to one another. That’s changing now, and Kinetic Games is also introducing a smaller variant of this map called the Restricted version in which it’ll be like five small maps in one. Time will tell exactly what that looks like, though.

The campsite is also getting a smaller version. I’m excited about this because I loved this map, but I always found it too large, so I never really added it to my normal rotation.

Some quality-of-life changes are coming to the UI, menus, and equipment, too. Kinetic Games promises an entirely new shop and equipment loadouts, though details remain slim. I personally always love the themed changes that come to the lobby routinely (like the Halloween design and the one-year anniversary design with all the balloons), but seeing an entirely new lobby gives me some trepidation. Or maybe I’m just scared of change. I just hope it’s a good change, is all.

Kinetic also teases ghost adjustments, ID cards (??), collectibles, a user reporting system (which was sorely needed), a new fuse box, and new things to interact with. That’s everything teased so far for September 27, but the development team has more up its sleeve for later this year. Check out the roadmap below.

I’m thrilled that Kinetic Games is continuing to support Phasmophobia with these beefier updates. Every time a big one drops, my friend group is ready to jump back in for some new thrills. The roadmap is exciting, especially for some of features like: new player models, animations, and a reworking of the leveling system.

Phasmophobia veterans who have been playing since launch are often in the thousands for their level standing, and there aren’t really any noticeable perks from leveling up aside from bragging rights. Hopefully we’ll have some new rewards or a progression system that feels more satisfying soon. For now, though, there’s plenty to look forward to this month alone.