NetEase Acquires Quantic Dream For Undisclosed Amount of Money

NetEase has acquired Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream for an undisclosed amount after three years of having a minority investment in the French studio since 2019.

In an interview with GamesBeat, Quantic Dream Co-CEO David Cage said “editorial independence” was key in its decision to sell to NetEase.

“We had acquisition discussions on several occasions during the past 25 years, but as none guaranteed our editorial independence, we decided to pass on these opportunities and continue as an independent studio,” Cage told GamesBeat. “Our industry is undergoing a profound mutation through a wave of acquisitions of studios and publishers. For studios, this represents a paradigm shift as our central position in the industry and our contribution to the value chain are now more correctly valued. Consequently, in the recent past, we received several offers meeting our expectations.”

The studio says it will operate independently and put its games out on all platforms, where much of the studio’s output has been PlayStation exclusive at launch over the past decade due to publishing partnerships with Sony, though Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human did all get PC ports.

Quantic Dream has recently been under public scrutiny for reports of harassment and discrimination within the company, and that wasn’t helped by the court case that followed between the studio and newspapers who published reports on the working conditions. When asked about the state of things by GamesBeat, Cage, a person in leadership who reportedly asked ““I’m not under oath, so can I lie?” during the court case about these same working conditions, said listening to employees was “of paramount importance.”

“On our side, we found that we needed to put more efforts to clearly express who we are and what values we defend, so everybody inside and outside of Quantic Dream understands how these must translate to always maintain our benevolent studio culture.”

Quantic Dream is currently working on Star Wars: Eclipse, which was officially announced at last year’s Game Awards.