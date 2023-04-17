Months Later, Commendations Are Still Bugged in Destiny 2

The introduction of the Commendations system in Destiny 2 has been a bit of a mixed bag. While it’s nice to have a way to award fellow players, the system being tied to Guardian Ranks has made it feel like simply another chore to be performed at the end of each activity. Bungie has reduced the Commendation requirements for each rank sharply over the past few weeks, which is nice. But the system itself still appears to have a recurring issue that makes it frustrating to use.

When an activity ends in Destiny 2 and players are shown the Commendations screen, it occasionally appears bugged and prevents players from awarding any Commendations. When hovering over another player, you’re told that you’ve already given each Commendation available to you. It’s unclear what causes this issue, but it prevents players from increasing their Commendation score. We’ve encountered in mainly in playlist activities like Gambit, Vanguard Operations, and the Crucible.

Even when Commendations are working correctly, it’s easy to forget to award them. We’ve often found ourselves distracted or spacing out at the end of a Destiny 2 activity then rushing to try and award Commendations as quickly as possible. Given how short the timer sometimes is, we’ve occasionally missed out on awarding them altogether. It feels bad to not get any Commendations from your fellow players, but it arguably feels worse to be the person who fails to give them out.

The Commendations bug in Destiny 2 doesn’t happen all the time, but as they’re still tied to Guardian Ranks, it can be frustrating to miss out on earning or giving them out at the end of an activity. Hopefully Bungie will fix the remaining issues with the system soon.

What do you think of the Commendations system so far? Have you encountered the issue where Commendations become bugged? Let us know in the comments below.