London FFXIV Fan Fest Merch Pre-order Window is Now Open

Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 in London is just over two months away, but fans can get in on the festivities early by pre-ordering their limited-time merch today. As detailed on a post on the official FFXIV Twitter, now is the perfect time to order the commemorative and often limited-edition merchandise from Fan Fest.

The pre-order window is open until Sept. 4, giving fans just two full weeks to make up their minds order what they want. Once pre ordered, fans can opt to pick up the merchandise at the Fan Fest itself or have it shipped to a home address. At the Las Vegas Fan Festival earlier this year, this could be done by bringing the order verification and ID to the venue.

The merchandise itself is a mix of essential and adorable. Everyone has a few players in their lives who could do with some Vulnerability Up pins, or a FFXIV pajama set to unwind in, after a long day of Duty Roulette.

Beyond this, there’s Moogle slippers, a Loporrit tote bag, an axolotl keychain, and all kinds of things that players would inevitably spend their money on if they saw them for sale in-person. And that’s of course on top of the Emet-Selch, Hythlodaeus, and Venat figures, which are smugly taunting players from the top of the Twitter post.

More details can be found on the London Fan Fest shop page, or just use it to browse for potential purchases in the future.

Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 London will run from Oct. 21 to Oc. 22, featuring panels, musical performances, and activities. More information about the upcoming Dawntrail expansion is also set to be discussed at the event.

