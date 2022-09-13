After Years of Waiting, Like a Dragon Ishin is Heading West in 2023

Back in the day, Yakuza fans lived the struggle, importing and self-translating many earlier entries in the series. That changed in 2015, when Yakuza 0’s Western release really began to bring the series to a new audience. Today, we feast on all things Yakuza, with releases of games like Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Lost Judgment having assured Western launches. You can now play a large chunk of the series on Xbox or PlayStation platforms.

There have two titles that have eluded fans, however. Ryu Ga Gotoku Kenzan and Ryu Ga Gotoku Ishin both take the outlandish cast of the series and transport them back to Japan’s past. Fans have long asked for both titles to get a Western release to no avail.

Today, during the State of Play event, Sony and Sega announced Like a Dragon: Ishin. This will be a remastered version of Ryu Ga Gotoku Ishin, with series mainstay Kazuma Kiryu taking on the role of Sakamoto Ryōma. (Kenzan has Kiryu as Miyamoto Musashi.) The game tells the story of Ryōma, a young warrior straining against the rigid class system in Japan, as he joins the Shinsengumi.

Like a Dragon: Ishin was announced for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with a release window of February 2023. There have been no further details from Sega about releases on other platforms. It’s possible that a PC or Xbox release could come simultaneously, but it’s likely that Ishin might see a year of exclusivity on the platform. EDIT: Over on Twitter, RGG Studio announced that Like a Dragon: Ishin is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam. So everyone gets to play!

We’ll probably hear more about the title tomorrow, as Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is streaming its RGG Summit 2022 event. It’ll take place on September 14 at 3:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 a.m. ET. Yes, that’s pretty early, but sometimes we have to live on Japan time!